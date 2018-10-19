Letter to the Editor: Former Mayor Endorses Diane Dixon
As a former Newport Beach mayor and Citizen of the Year, and a 50-plus-year resident of Newport Beach, I urge my fellow Newporters to re-elect Councilwoman Diane Dixon.
I know Diane to be a hard worker, an excellent listener, smart and caring, and a natural leader. She has demonstrated all these qualities in her first four years in office.
I have watched with admiration as she has navigated the crosscurrents and occasional storms of city politics with balance and grace – and always with the best interests of the city as her first concern.
Her investment in the community goes well beyond the home she owns here. It includes also the hundreds of hours spent in meetings, town halls and one-on-one discussions with residents, in briefings and reading reports from the city staff and other agencies as well as non-governmental stakeholders, and the late nights in meetings of the City Council and other boards and committees she serves on.
Smart, capable, ethical and dedicated to the residents of Newport Beach and our shared quality of life, Diane is exactly what a City Council member should be.
Let’s recognize and reward her excellent work. Return her to office on Nov. 6!
Evelyn Hart
Newport Beach