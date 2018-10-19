Letter to the Editor: We Have Lost our Sense of Right and Wrong
How did our common understanding of what is right and wrong in terms of the conduct of public officials change so drastically in the last four years?
Before 2014, a council member would have been shamed by accepting a donation from a known felon and compelled to return it. Now, Scott Peotter has a thirteen count felon hosting a campaign fundraiser on his behalf.
The crimes in question involve fraud against the city itself by filing false plan checks in order to evade the height limits in our neighborhoods. Where is Mr. Peotter’s sense of propriety in organizing this event?
Prior to this, Peotter held a fundraiser at Bob McCaffrey’s home. McCaffrey compared Peotter’s opponent Joy Brenner and other prominent Newport Beach women to “drooling dogs.” Not only did Peotter fail to condemn this language, Duffy Duffield also attended to support Peotter and McCaffrey.
Peotter and Duffield refuse to respond to the legitimate question “Does Scott Peotter work for Duffield?” This question involves significant conflict of interest issues.
Duffield claimed credit for the creation of a new Harbor Department on his recent door hangers, but on four occasions, Duffield was forced to recuse himself on this very issue. If it was illegal for him to be in the room when this was discussed, how can he claim credit for this accomplishment?
Peotter and Duffield openly attempt to direct public funding into projects and activities that will benefit Duffield’s business. The $60,000 spent in pursuit of the discredited “Port Plan” is one example.
Both Peotter and Duffield are under investigation for conflict of interest and campaign law violations.
Peotter and Duffield like to claim to be some sort of extreme Republicans, but as someone who knew Ronald Reagan personally and worked with him for eight years, I can tell you the Gipper would be outraged by the behavior of Duffield and Peotter.
We need a change to restore honesty and propriety to the city council. I will be voting for Tim Stoaks and Joy Brenner.
Rush Hill
Former Newport Beach Mayor