Letter to the Editor: I Choose Tom Miller for City Council

In this election, I am focused on supporting candidates who are ethical, transparent and have only the best interests of the city at heart. I have no interest in electing a Councilperson whose decisions are based on what is best for his political career.

Voters decisively defeated Measure B in June and anyone who is politically astute knew that Measure B’s hidden details would have radically changed our city government for the worse.

Virtually every former mayor opposed Measure B for this reason, but City Council candidate Joe Stapleton voted yes for this initiative, apparently to further his political career.

In stark contrast, Tom Miller vigorously fought to protect our city. Which candidate would you want in office?

I choose Tom Miller.

Susan Skinner / Newport Beach