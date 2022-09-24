Countdown to Pacific Wine & Food Classic at Newport Dunes on October 1

Share this:

Only one week left to get your tickets to the Pacific Wine & Food Classic that takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. on October 1 at Newport Dunes.

In the past, the Pacific Wine & Food Event has offered general admission and a handful of VIP tickets, but this year all tickets are VIP, and for good reason—the wines and cuisine are all elevated, and the VIP experience offers a more relaxed ambiance to all attendees.

The event begins upon entering with a welcome cocktail made with Licor 43 and a pour of Champagne Lanson when stepping into the shaded big tent portion of the open-air venue.

Wine is in the event title, and attendees will discover more than two dozen wine purveyors pouring signature varietals including Justin, Atlas Peak, San Simeon, and many more. If wine is not your thing, there will be locally brewed craft beer along with premium cocktails by Grey Goose, Maker’s Mark, Tres Generaciones and Bacardi.

For the food part of the event, more than 30 restaurants and chefs are signed up to participate and offer signature bites. They include:

Chef Adrian de La Torre, Rancho Capistrano Winery

Chef Brian Huskey, The Jetty, Private chef and Top Chef Season 11

Chef Craig Brady, Haven Craft Kitchen + Bar

Chef Eddie Hyman, The Country Club

Chef Erik Aronow, Puesto

Chef Ernie Alvarado, Urbana

Chef Fonzy De Zuniga, Descanso

Chef Gilbert Laurie, Pacific Hideaway

Chef Hiroshi Shima, Sushi Roku

Chef Ivan Calderon, Taco Rosa

Chef Joe Youkhan, co-founder and National Director of Culinary Operations of Western Hospitality Group, co-founder of SmörBurgers, and a Champion of the Food Network’s “Chopped!”

Chef Jordan Borlaza, Habana

Chef Jose Angulo, Descanso

Chef Julie Thomas, Sweet Surrender Specialty Desserts and Pastries

Chef Karla Vasquez, Chelas Mexican Kitchen

Chef Leo Razo, Villa Roma and Cambalache, World Paella Championship winner

Chef Linda Johnson, Filomena’s Italian Kitchen and Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible”

Chef Ugo Allesina, Prego

Chef Wayne Magnusen, Hook & Anchor

Chef / Owner Tin Vuong, LSXO and Bluegold

Corporate Chef Marc Johnson, RED O “Taste of Mexico”

Corporate Chef Scott Floyd, Great Maple

Executive Chef Gilbert Laurie, Pacific Hideaway

Executive Chef Joseph Tripi, Trevor’s at the Tracks

Executive Chef Matthew Luna, Five Crowns & SideDoor

Owner and Executive Chef Rich Mead, Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

Damien Orozco, The Tea House on Los Rios

Leslie Nguyen, Miss Mini Donuts

Rashad Moumneh, Falasophy

Chef Wayne Magnusen, Hook & Anchor

Wing Lam, Wahoo’s Fish Tacos

New this year: Southern California’s largest charcuterie and crudité table, measuring 30 feet long. It comes courtesy of Lover’s Boards and Melissa’s Produce and will be loaded with artisanal cheeses, handcrafted charcuterie, colorful crudités and a variety of fresh seasonal fruit, jams, nuts, olives, bread, crackers and other accoutrements.

Adding to this feast, Chef Leo Razo (a world champion paella chef), will be making his renowned giant paella live.

But wait, there’s more! How about a Taco Garden, presented by TacoTuesday.com and featuring a variety of tacos to suit every palate. The taco creations come from Descanso, Chelas Mexican Kitchen, URBANA Mexican Gastronomy, Taco Rosa, Puesto and Sol Agave.

Attendees can also dance at the Silent Disco hosted by Celebrity Cruises while sipping offerings from Jackson Family Wines including La Crema Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

Wind down at the San Simeone Wine Lounge, or relax at the Dolce Picnic Takeover. Live music and a DJ will provide the perfect background ambiance.

“We are so excited to be debuting fun, new immersive concepts this year that will delight guests though a multi-sensory experience like none other”, says Pamela Waitt, President of OC Restaurant Association and founder of Pacific Wine & Food Classic.

The Pacific Wine & Food Classic takes place at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort located at 1131 Back Bay Dr. in Newport Beach. VIP early entrance tickets are $249. VIP tickets are $189. All tickets for the 2022 event are VIP and guests must be age 21 and over to attend. Tickets are limited to ensure an absolute quality experience and no overcrowding.

Net proceeds for The Pacific Wine & Food Classic proudly benefit the Golden Rule Charity.

For more information on the Pacific Wine & Food Classic, visit www.pacificwineandfood.com.

VEA Newport Beach has specials all weekend for those staying at the resort, including a free shuttle to and from the event. To book a room, visit https://pacificwineandfood.com/vea-newport-beach.

Sponsors: OCfoodies.com, VEA Newport Beach, TacoTuesday.com, Golden Rule Charity, Maker’s Mark, Grey Goose Vodka, Bacardi, Orange Coast Magazine, Tres Generaciones, Licor 43, Pacifico, Waterloo Sparking Water, Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, Good Sunday Vodka Sodas, Atria, Celebrity Cruises, San Simeon Wines, FIJI Water, The ACE Agency, Drink Smart, Area 51, Melissa’s Produce, Lover Boards, California Love Drop, and Easy Ice.