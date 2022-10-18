Letter to the Editor: It’s Not About You, It’s About Us

Share this:

Accolades. Self-promotion. Endorsements. Plaudits. Photographs.

I don’t know about you, but the Newport Beach Council candidate political mailers/emails/instagrams I’m getting are a little bit over the top.

Sure, I guess it’s important to have a mega list of supporters, but isn’t there someone missing from this equation?

Is it too late for the Council candidates to shift the campaign focus to the City and its residents rather than themselves and the long list of supporters who will expect a return on their investment post-November 8?

Please don’t give us lists of folks and organizations who want a returned favor. Please tone down smiling pictures. Please save the lengthy resume for another purpose. Please don’t bore us with supporter quotes. Please eliminate the name-calling.

Just tell us—plain and simple—your concrete, thoughtful, and specific ideas for:

RHNA/State-imposed mandates/affordable housing

General Plan Update and your thoughts for our future

Homelessness solutions

Unfunded pension liabilities

Power retention misuse

Sensible capital improvements

JWA issues

Crime; increasing public safety officers/incentivizing police/fire folks to live in Newport

Traffic/e-bikes/public safety/fatal and serious injury bicycle accidents

Mariners Mile

Sustainability/environment/clean water

Sober living homes/drugs in our community

Coyotes

Major events: Film Festival, Boat Parade, etc.

Business promotion; development; TOT, taxes, fees

The Harbor

Council transparency

Our Budget

Our Library: the cultural, educational, and informational heart of Newport Beach

Consensus building

Joy Brenner is running for re-election in District 6. She seems to “get it” when it comes to focusing on us. Her literature proudly proclaims: “Putting Residents First.” Has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

Please fill in the blank on your mail-in ballot or at the polls on November 8 next to Joy Brenner.

And please remember: It’s not about you, it’s about us, and it’s not too late to change the focal point.

Paul K. Watkins / Newport Beach