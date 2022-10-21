On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting October 25

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 25. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/data-hub/agendas-minutes.

The regular session begins at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:

A resolution to establish an ad hoc citizens’ advisory committee to provide input and make recommendations to address residential crime and burglary. The committee would include three community members with backgrounds in public safety or criminal justice. If approved, the committee will be advertised and qualified residents invited to apply.

Approve a $3.4-million, 10-year agreement with Axon Enterprises for the purchase of body-worn cameras, in-car video systems and tasers for the Police Department, along with related hardware, software and services. Among other improvements, the agreement would expand the use of body-worn cameras departmentwide.

Reconsideration of a development project amendment for the Tennis Club at Newport Beach. The Tennis Club, located at 1602 E. Coast Highway, is seeking to amend a previously approved development agreement. The Council voted 5-2 on September 27 to continue the item, directing the Planning Commission to consider the inclusion of pickleball courts instead of tennis courts. On October 11, the Council voted 4-3 to reconsider the applicant’s original request. The applicant is seeking to increase the number of tennis courts, hotel rooms, and hotel floor space, and reduce the number of single-family residences, along with a 10-year term extension.

A resolution that would amend a lease agreement with the Lido House Hotel, 3300 Newport Blvd. The applicant is requesting to add 15,103 square feet to the previously approved 130-room Lido House Hotel to allow the construction of five new rentable cottages, increased storage space, enlarged meeting rooms, a new greenhouse seating room, expansion of three existing hotel rooms, and an enclosed area on the rooftop terrace. The amendment also includes demolition of the former Fire Station No. 2 building to create additional public and private parking spaces.

