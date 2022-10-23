Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Is What It Means to Be a Citizen

Share this:

Joe Stapleton is what it means to be a “citizen.” He is an earnest volunteer, a servant, a dedicated leader, and someone I first served with on the charter commission many years ago.

We have stayed in close touch over the years and I know him to be a selfless and intelligent professional. Our city would be blessed to have him on the council.

I can’t say anything negative about his opponent, Tom Miller, because I have never met him, seen him at a city event, served with him, or observed him in any capacity as part of city or community life.

Newport Beach will be well-served by its fellow citizen, Joe Stapleton.

David L. Bahnsen / Newport Beach

Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of Firebrand Media or its employees.