Dine With Your Dog at Balboa Bay Resort’s ‘Howl-O-Ween’ Event Oct. 31

Balboa Bay Resort’s A+O Restaurant is going to the dogs this month, but that’s a good thing!

On Monday, Oct. 31, the Resort is hosting its inaugural Howl-o-Ween event at its waterfront restaurant, A+O Restaurant | Bar.

All day long, restaurant guests may to dine with their costume-clad pups to redeem a “Wag Bag” full of treats and toys, access to a limited-edition gourmet dog menu, and festive photo opportunities.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to local nonprofit Lovebugs Rescue.

Howl-o-Ween is free and open to patrons of A+O Restaurant from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is located withing the resort at 1221 West Coast Hwy. Complimentary valet parking is available for A+O diners.

According to information from Balboa Bay Resort, the Wag Bags include:

K9 Natural’s Lactose Free Milk for dogs. Boost nutritional value for your dog with New Zealand free range, grass-fed cow’s milk. With Omega 3 and no artificial preservatives or flavors, the Milk retains all the natural goodness your dog deserves

Festive bandanas by local pet apparel brand California Canine

Box of Gourmet Frosted Dog Cookies by BoxDog

Playology’s durable toys with eerily enticing scents that generate 7x more engagement than unscented toys. They’re ghoulishly good!

Woofpak Pet Kitchen’s Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream, a frozen, creamy and delicious treat for your dog made from all-natural ingredients with coconut milk

WeRuVa’s Pumpkin Patch Up Food Supplement Pouches, which supports healthy gut mobility, and Baron’s Batch Canned Dog Food

Freeze-Dried Pet Treats by Grandma Lucy’s

A special gourmet dog menu prepared by A+O’s Chef Prabeen Prathapan features Angus ground beef with rice ($14), grilled Jidori chicken with rice ($12), and a peanut butter, bacon and oats treat ($8).

A portion of the proceeds from the Howl-o-Ween dog menu will benefit nonprofit Lovebugs Rescue, a foster-based animal rescue located in Southern California that works with overpopulated animal shelters to lessen the number of animals being euthanized unnecessarily.

But wait, one more scary good detail: Guests that post a photo of Howl-o-Ween on Instagram and tag @balboabayresort are entered to win a gift certificate to A+O Restaurant | Bar. Instagram profile must be made public to enter.

A+O Restaurant | Bar has become a popular spot for dining in Newport Beach, especially on the wrap-around patio with the cozy fire pits and views of Newport Harbor. The California cuisine features coastal-inspired dishes like seared scallops, burrata caprese, and salt + pepper shrimp along with a robust cocktail menu. And on select days, check out the new tequila bar with an impressive selections of premium brands.

For more information on Howl-o-Ween at Balboa Bay Resort, visit www.balboabayresort.com.