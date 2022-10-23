Dine With Your Dog at Balboa Bay Resort’s ‘Howl-O-Ween’ Event Oct. 31

Balboa Bay Resort’s A+O Restaurant is going to the dogs this month, but that’s a good thing!
On Monday, Oct. 31, the Resort is hosting its inaugural Howl-o-Ween event at its waterfront restaurant, A+O Restaurant | Bar.
All day long, restaurant guests may to dine with their costume-clad pups to redeem a “Wag Bag” full of treats and toys, access to a limited-edition gourmet dog menu, and festive photo opportunities.
A portion of proceeds will be donated to local nonprofit Lovebugs Rescue.
Howl-o-Ween is free and open to patrons of A+O Restaurant from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is located withing the resort at 1221 West Coast Hwy. Complimentary valet parking is available for A+O diners.
According to information from Balboa Bay Resort, the Wag Bags include:
- K9 Natural’s Lactose Free Milk for dogs. Boost nutritional value for your dog with New Zealand free range, grass-fed cow’s milk. With Omega 3 and no artificial preservatives or flavors, the Milk retains all the natural goodness your dog deserves
- Festive bandanas by local pet apparel brand California Canine
- Box of Gourmet Frosted Dog Cookies by BoxDog
- Playology’s durable toys with eerily enticing scents that generate 7x more engagement than unscented toys. They’re ghoulishly good!
- Woofpak Pet Kitchen’s Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream, a frozen, creamy and delicious treat for your dog made from all-natural ingredients with coconut milk
- WeRuVa’s Pumpkin Patch Up Food Supplement Pouches, which supports healthy gut mobility, and Baron’s Batch Canned Dog Food
- Freeze-Dried Pet Treats by Grandma Lucy’s
A special gourmet dog menu prepared by A+O’s Chef Prabeen Prathapan features Angus ground beef with rice ($14), grilled Jidori chicken with rice ($12), and a peanut butter, bacon and oats treat ($8).
A portion of the proceeds from the Howl-o-Ween dog menu will benefit nonprofit Lovebugs Rescue, a foster-based animal rescue located in Southern California that works with overpopulated animal shelters to lessen the number of animals being euthanized unnecessarily.
But wait, one more scary good detail: Guests that post a photo of Howl-o-Ween on Instagram and tag @balboabayresort are entered to win a gift certificate to A+O Restaurant | Bar. Instagram profile must be made public to enter.
A+O Restaurant | Bar has become a popular spot for dining in Newport Beach, especially on the wrap-around patio with the cozy fire pits and views of Newport Harbor. The California cuisine features coastal-inspired dishes like seared scallops, burrata caprese, and salt + pepper shrimp along with a robust cocktail menu. And on select days, check out the new tequila bar with an impressive selections of premium brands.
For more information on Howl-o-Ween at Balboa Bay Resort, visit www.balboabayresort.com.