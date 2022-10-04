Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Understand the Needs of Residents

Share this:

As a member of the Newport Beach Harbor Commission, I know firsthand the economic importance of the Harbor, and its role in enhancing the property values of all Newport Beach residents.

I also know that preserving and protecting the Harbor requires a proactive agenda and ongoing investment.

That is why I am proud to support Joe Stapleton for city council.

Joe has been a Harbor Commissioner himself. His involvement includes supporting the Christmas Boat Parade, judging the Ring of Lights and more importantly, as a member of the Finance Committee he has crafted long terms plans to dredge the Harbor and make the investments needed to preserve and protect the Harbor for future generations.

Joe is a boater, he understands that the Harbor is for everybody and has worked to ensure the interests of boaters, paddle boarders, tourists, and residents seeking quiet enjoyment of their homes are balanced.

Ours is a city with time honored traditions. Joe is a longtime resident and understands the needs of all of our residents. With Joe on the council, we can be confident Newport Beach will remain the premier small boat harbor on the West Coast.

Please join me in supporting Joe Stapleton for Newport Beach City Council District One.

Scott Cunningham / Harbor Commissioner