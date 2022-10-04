NB Police Department Awarded $350K Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads

Share this:

The Newport Beach Police Department was awarded a $350,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety on roads.

The Newport Beach Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on local roads.

“This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Newport Beach Police Department Lieutenant Eric Little said. “Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling.”

The grant will provide additional programs and resources, including:

DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.

High visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

Community presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding, bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies.

Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

The grant program will run through September 2023.