Letter to the Editor: Measure B is Simple

I’ve seen the ballot question for Measure B, the “Elect Our Mayor” initiative. Shall the Newport Beach City Charter be amended to provide for the direct election of the Mayor?

That’s simple. It’s straightforward. Should voters choose their Mayor or should other people choose for us?

Right now, the City Council Members meet in a room once a year and choose amongst themselves who gets to be Mayor. It rotates around like a ceremony. And then, because the Mayor is chosen by the Council, the Mayor is accountable to the Council.

But the Mayor should be accountable to us, the voters. We should be trusted to elect the Mayor.

So it’s simple. I’m voting Yes On B.

Annette Harper / Newport Beach