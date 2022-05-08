Letter to the Editor: No Better Candidate for District 5 Supervisor than Katrina Foley

Share this:

There is no better candidate for District 5 Supervisor than Katrina Foley.

As Airport Commissioner, I witnessed Supervisor Foley working collaboratively with residents, JWA staff, Cities, and the General Aviation community to develop a Fly Friendly program that will bring relief to noise-impacted OC communities.

Supervisor Foley tackled homelessness the day she took office by conducting an audit of County homelessness programs and expenditures, directing a homeless survey, and hosting an OC Hearing to identify homelessness causes and solutions.

For years, Katrina advocated for reforms to protect patients and neighborhoods from abusive sober living home operators. As Costa Mesa Mayor, she implemented regulations upheld by courts and adopted by the County, and is now on the OC ad hoc committee on residential treatment facilities.

Recently, she testified before a state hearing that allowing the industry to regulate itself endangers patients and neighborhoods and insisted that the state step up.

Katrina Foley is smart, ethical, and she gets results. Vote for Katrina Foley for District 5 Supervisor so she can continue this important work!

Sue Dvorak / Newport Beach