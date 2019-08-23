Letter to the Editor: New Assemblywoman is Breath of Fresh Air

Share this:

It is encouraging to see all the positive attention that Cottie Petrie-Norris is getting from the local press and the public.

In this day of intensely divisive partisan politics, Petrie-Norris is like a breath of fresh air.

In her short tenure as an Assemblywoman, she has been actively supporting community events, advocating for her district, the 74th, in the state capitol, and has held meetings with her constituents. In other words, she is greatly accessible to those she represents and takes a nonpartisan approach towards addressing their needs.

In my opinion, her greatest accomplishment in her short term of office has been her acquisition of $2.9 million for immediate release to house Orange County’s Homeless Veterans.

Hopefully, she will be around for another term to help those in her district focus on the oft-overlooked needs of the homeless in Orange County as well as other local concerns.

Lynn Lorenz

Newport Beach