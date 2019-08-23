CdM Library Almost Ready to Officially Open to Public

Share this:

The Board of Library Trustees heard an update on the new Corona del Mar branch library during a meeting Monday.

Library Services Director Tim Hetherton explained crews are still working on a few details. Although a grand opening ceremony was held last month, there are still several small tasks to complete before it can officially open for public service.

Staff hopes to officially open the doors next week or the first week of September, at the latest, Hetherton said.

The biggest job to complete is the plumbing, Hetherton noted. It’s working, but not potable yet. This final piece of work will provide potable water in the facility as well as working restrooms.

“This is the most important task to be completed since we cannot open without working plumbing,” Hetherton wrote in the staff report.

Other items are less essential, but should be completed before opening the branch to the public to minimize disruption, he added.

The checklist needs to be complete before the contractor leaves, added Assistant City Manager Carol Jacobs.

The counters in the public restrooms have been cut for trash can receptacles and soap dispensers, but both are still on order and haven’t arrive yet, the mirrors still need to be installed and cabinets need locking mechanisms, according to the staff report.

In the staff workroom, cabinet and counter-top installation is almost complete.

Furniture vendor Yamada was on-site to cut grommet holes for the public printer/online catalog terminals on Aug. 15, staff reported, but it will be at least a week and a half until the monitor arms are delivered and ready for installation.

On the exterior, worker will be installing a bike rack near the stroller parking in front of the library. The bike rack is on-site and should be installed soon.

There is an extensive “punch list” for the exterior that is primarily comprised of cosmetic issues.