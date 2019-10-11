Letter to the Editor: New Representatives Active in District

Share this:

Characterized as a “firecracker” by a local newspaper, our Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie- Norris is in the news again — this time as author of a new bill signed into law last Saturday by Governor Newsom.

AB 65 invests in “green” infrastructure along the California coast in order to combat sea level rise.

She also secured a state grant ($4.5 million) to finance a 150-day program called FIRIS (Fire Integrated Real Time Intelligence Systems) which would provide a tool that could be the future of wildfire combat.

Finally, she has authored two other bills recently, AB 469 which improves transparency and preserves sensitive information, also signed into law by Governor Newsom and AB 558 whose goal is to provide pro-bono legal services for active military members — again signed into law by Governor Newsom.

Cottie’s 74th Assembly district includes Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Irvine and Laguna Woods.

Equally as active and charismatic as Cottie, is our new Representative in the House of Representatives, Harley Rouda.

Like Cottie he has gotten to work quickly authoring several bills in the House including, H.R 1317, The Coastal Communities Adaptation Act, H.R. 2570 to hold PFAS polluters accountable for their role in a nationwide contamination crisis, and H.R. 1929 a bill to permanently extend the fuel cell motor vehicle tax credit.

He is also Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Environment Subcommittee. His two major goals are protecting the environment and propelling the economy.

Harley’s 48th Congressional district includes Aliso Viejo, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Laguna Niguel, Newport Beach, Seal Beach and parts of Garden Grove, Midway City, Santa Ana, and Westminster.

Interestingly, both Harley and Cottie live in Laguna Beach.

Lynn Lorenz

Newport Beach