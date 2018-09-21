Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Peotter Will Not Get My Vote

Posted On 21 Sep 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share this:

I am disappointed to hear that City Councilman Scott Peotter and our Mayor Duffy Duffield are willing to attend a fundraiser at the home of Bob McCaffrey.  McCaffery referred to Joy Brenner as a “drooling dog.” Brenner is running against Peotter for a seat on the City Council.

McCaffery’s comment is offensive. By accepting an invitation to obtain money for his re-election, Peotter is condoning such childish behavior.

Peotter will not get my vote.

 

Dortha Wells

Newport Beach

Share this:
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Letter to the Editor: Time for a Change

Posted On 21 Sep 2018
, By
0

Letter to the Editor: Taxpayer-Funded Town Hall

Posted On 21 Sep 2018
, By
0

Dozen New ‘Credible’ Witness Leads Against Doctor, Girlfriend Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault

Posted On 21 Sep 2018
, By
0

Authorities Intensify Search for Murder Suspect With Podcast, Most Wanted List and $100K Reward

Posted On 21 Sep 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.