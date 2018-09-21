Previous Story
Letter to the Editor: Peotter Will Not Get My Vote
Posted On 21 Sep 2018
Comment: 0
Tag: beach, bob mccaffrey, childish, community, DOG, duffield, duffy, editor, election, forum, inbox, joy brenner, letter, letter to the editor, local, mccaffrey, newport, Newport Beach, offensive, peotter, Team Newport, vote
I am disappointed to hear that City Councilman Scott Peotter and our Mayor Duffy Duffield are willing to attend a fundraiser at the home of Bob McCaffrey. McCaffery referred to Joy Brenner as a “drooling dog.” Brenner is running against Peotter for a seat on the City Council.
McCaffery’s comment is offensive. By accepting an invitation to obtain money for his re-election, Peotter is condoning such childish behavior.
Peotter will not get my vote.
Dortha Wells
Newport Beach