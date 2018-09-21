Letter to the Editor: Peotter Will Not Get My Vote

Share this:

I am disappointed to hear that City Councilman Scott Peotter and our Mayor Duffy Duffield are willing to attend a fundraiser at the home of Bob McCaffrey. McCaffery referred to Joy Brenner as a “drooling dog.” Brenner is running against Peotter for a seat on the City Council.

McCaffery’s comment is offensive. By accepting an invitation to obtain money for his re-election, Peotter is condoning such childish behavior.

Peotter will not get my vote.

Dortha Wells

Newport Beach