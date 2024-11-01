Letter to the Editor: Proud to Support Philip Stemler for the Newport-Mesa School Board

Share this:

In the midst of this political season, I wanted to reach out (as I’m sure many others have) and express that I am proud to support Philip Stemler for the Newport-Mesa School Board.

Having grown up with Philip, I have long witnessed his dedication to excellence and passion for education.

Philip and I have remained friends since graduating Corona del Mar High School. He is a devoted husband and a loving father, and he strongly believes in the power of education to transform lives.

Let’s support a leader who truly cares about our children’s future. Please join me in voting for Philip Stemler for the Newport-Mesa Unified Board of Trustees in District 3.

Clayton Stone / Newport Beach