Philip Stemler has the Right Priorities for Newport-Mesa School Board

As a father of young children, I support Philip Stemler for Newport-Mesa School Board for Trustee Area 3.

He has the right priorities to empower families to get our schools back on track. Philip and I are also neighbors and serve together on our Homeowner’s Association Board. He will bring the same attention to detail and dedication to our School Board!

Like Philip, my wife and I settled down within walking distance to a public elementary school in Newport-Mesa. However, we have become very concerned about the slipping academic standards and anti-transparency policies under the current School Board—starting with Philip’s opponent.

Philip’s plan to rededicate our schools to academic excellence, bring back real transparency, and create a safe, productive learning environment is what our community needs!

As a prosecutor, Philip has the skills to fight for our community values. He is able to find facts amid contradictory information, calmly work in an adversarial environment, and communicate in a clear manner to a wide variety of individuals. He is exactly the type of individual we need for our School Board!

Join me in electing Philip Stemler to our Newport-Mesa School Board in Trustee Area 3!

Clay Widder / Newport Beach