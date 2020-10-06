Letter to the Editor: Strong Advocate Versus Nice Guy

Share this:

Our current district 2 City Councilman, Brad Avery, is a very nice guy. However, Newport Beach is at a crossroads regarding the amount of development and traffic the city will permit and in this case, “strong advocate” is better than “nice guy.”

Nancy Scarborough is running against Mr. Avery and will be a passionate advocate of the things I value most for our city: our quality of life and holding back massive new development. She has been a regular at city meetings, standing up for residents and standing firm against overdevelopment.

I hope readers will consider voting for her on November 3.

Susan Skinner / Newport Beach