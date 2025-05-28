Letter to the Editor: Strong Support for Andrea McElroy

As a former school board president who helped forge the partnership between our city
and school district to bring School Resource Officers (SROs) to our campuses, I write to
express my strong support for Andrea McElroy’s candidacy for NMUSD School Board
Trustee and to highlight the significance of her endorsement from the Police and Fire
Associations.
Years ago, our community recognized the need for a collaborative approach to ensure
the safety and well-being of our students. The introduction of SROs was a pivotal step,
blending law enforcement’s expertise with our schools’ nurturing environments. This
program, built on trust and mutual respect, has fostered safer schools while creating
positive relationships between students, staff, and officers. It wasn’t just about security
—it was about building a culture of care, accountability, and community.
The Police and Fire Associations’ endorsement of Andrea is no small matter. These
organizations represent the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting us,
and their support tells us that Andrea understands the delicate balance required to
maintain safe, supportive schools. Their trust in her reflects her commitment to policies
that prioritize student safety while respecting the unique role of educators.
As someone who has seen the SRO program’s impact firsthand, I know how critical it is to have leaders like Andrea who value these partnerships.
Andrea’s vision aligns with the principles that guided our original efforts: collaboration,
community engagement, and a steadfast commitment to our students’ futures. Her
endorsement by the Police and Fire Associations underscores her ability to bridge
public safety and education, ensuring our schools remain places where students can
thrive.
I urge our community to support Andrea. Her leadership will honor the legacy of our
SRO program and strengthen the bonds that help our schools and our city succeed.
Karen Yelsey / Former NMUSD School Board President