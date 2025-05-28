Letter to the Editor: Strong Support for Andrea McElroy

As a former school board president who helped forge the partnership between our city

and school district to bring School Resource Officers (SROs) to our campuses, I write to

express my strong support for Andrea McElroy’s candidacy for NMUSD School Board

Trustee and to highlight the significance of her endorsement from the Police and Fire

Associations.

Years ago, our community recognized the need for a collaborative approach to ensure

the safety and well-being of our students. The introduction of SROs was a pivotal step,

blending law enforcement’s expertise with our schools’ nurturing environments. This

program, built on trust and mutual respect, has fostered safer schools while creating

positive relationships between students, staff, and officers. It wasn’t just about security

—it was about building a culture of care, accountability, and community.

The Police and Fire Associations’ endorsement of Andrea is no small matter. These

organizations represent the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting us,

and their support tells us that Andrea understands the delicate balance required to

maintain safe, supportive schools. Their trust in her reflects her commitment to policies

that prioritize student safety while respecting the unique role of educators.

As someone who has seen the SRO program’s impact firsthand, I know how critical it is to have leaders like Andrea who value these partnerships.

Andrea’s vision aligns with the principles that guided our original efforts: collaboration,

community engagement, and a steadfast commitment to our students’ futures. Her

endorsement by the Police and Fire Associations underscores her ability to bridge

public safety and education, ensuring our schools remain places where students can

thrive.

I urge our community to support Andrea. Her leadership will honor the legacy of our

SRO program and strengthen the bonds that help our schools and our city succeed.

Karen Yelsey / Former NMUSD School Board President