Letter to the Editor: Support for Philip Stemler for Newport-Mesa School Board

As a mother of three young children, I am writing to express my strong support for Philip Stemler for Newport-Mesa School Board.

Philip’s priorities, such as empowering families, enhancing student safety, and fostering transparency align with the needs of our community. In particular, his commitment to keeping politics out of our schools is exactly what we need as election day draws near.

Philip is committed to ensuring that our schools focus on real education—not political agendas—to get back on track, and that includes the way he’s run his campaign.

Philip understands that our schools and their related nonprofit organizations exist to serve all students, not just the supporters of one candidate or another.

To be effective for all students, our schools and nonprofits cannot appear to be partisan. Although elections spur vigorous debate, Philip has always strived to maintain our schools as a place for learning, not politics.

Philip’s commitment to unbiased, high-quality instruction will bring about the positive change our schools need. Although he has led a vigorous campaign, he has not politicized the schools and their related nonprofits.

Let’s elect Philip Stemler to Newport-Mesa School Board to get our schools back on track!

Sydni Webb / Newport Beach