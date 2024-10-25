Pumpkin Patch Delights Families at Environmental Nature Center

Share this:

By Spencer Grant | Special to the NB Indy

Hundreds of parents and children shopped for Halloween jack-o’-lanterns as they celebrated the fall season at the Environmental Nature Center’s 49th Fall Faire and Pumpkin Patch on October 13.

The heart of the fair was the pumpkin patch where hundreds of the bright orange squash were available for choosing. The deals were closed at the purchase table with volunteers Evan Hartford and Rick Wandroche, where children had already begun felt-tipping grinning faces on their pumpkins.

The Sweetwater Creek Band folk music trio comprised of players Susan Lachner, Dan Elliott, and Kevin Cox playing instruments as diverse as fiddle, Irish bouzouki, mandolin, recorders, guitar, and accordion entertained the pumpkin seekers as they made their selections.

For an extra $5, children between five and 10 got a tote bag to take to the five stations of the Craft Crawl on a wilderness trail in the Center’s five-acre leafy glades. They crafted “binoculars” from cardboard tubes, explored a stream with tree branches, made rubbings from autumn leaves, plus egg carton flowers and bookmarks, all part of their ecological education.

And then there were performances around the Center’s Fire Circle Stage, including “Bird Language” and “Mr. Skyler and his Amazing Animals” that included a western toad displayed for audience inspection by Courtney Rickard.

There was also a performance by the Irvine Valley College Dance Department, Animal Adventures with Logan the Lizard Whisperer, and a family-friendly fitness class.

One of the most interesting performers helping children connect with nature was Kimberly “Kingfisher” Leeds, who spoke about bird language, relying on the assistance of her son Logan and husband Clay to “translate” avian language into human activity.

On-site cuisine included SOHO Taco, Pizza Bakery, Mountain Mike’s, Mi Casa, Bluewater Grill, Shirley’s Bagels, Hi-Time Wine, and Kean Coffee, but a strict Zero Waste Initiative was encouraged: bring your own reusable utensils in support of the Center’s commitment to sustainability.

Once fed, fairgoers could pose at a photo booth at a loaned orange VW bus decorated for fall. Other activities included pony rides and a petting zoo.

Reminiscing about her visit, mom Ariel Brown said “I’ve been coming here since I was a kid when I used to perform music. My two-year-old son Leo just loves to run around in places like this.”

Hundreds of other children and parents would have agreed.

“This is a fundraiser for us to supply environmental education to almost 30,000 students a year,” said Assistant Director Lori Whalen, stating that the event raised nearly $40,000. “We will help our students make a behavior change for a better environment.”

“This is an annual community occasion here in Newport Beach,” said the Center’s executive director Bo Glover. “We welcome families to come and participate and enjoy activities here with wonderful food and drink and a chance to celebrate the fall season. Our goal is to provide a transformative experience with nature through our educational programs. It’s just a wonderful day for everybody.”