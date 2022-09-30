Letter to the Editor: Tom Miller Will Protect Our Great City

Share this:

Joe Stapleton’s campaign slogan is “Let’s keep Newport, Newport” yet he voted and supported the Mayor Elect Measure that would have changed the dynamics of our City forever.

This toxic attempt for power was backed by Team Newport in their effort to take control of our community.

Thankfully, our residents proved to be intelligent and read the fine print behind this measure and soundly voted it down.

On the other hand, Joe’s opponent, Tom Miller not only came out publicly against this Mayor Elect, he poured his own money into helping defeat it.

The better campaign slogan is “Vote Tom Miller, he will protect our great city.”

Tom Billings / Newport Beach