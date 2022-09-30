Stone Soul Motown Tribute Band at Marina Park Oct. 2

Share this:

The Newport Beach City Arts Council presents a free concert by classic soul and Motown tribute band Stone Soul on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Marina Park on the Balboa Peninsula.

Stone Soul is an eight-piece, horn-blowing, foot-stomping classic soul and Motown tribute band. With their snazzy suits and spot-on renditions of familiar hits, Stone Soul will have audiences dancing The Jerk, The Mashed Potatoes and The Twist to smash hits from Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Otis Redding, James Brown and more.

Bring your low-slung beach chairs and blankets and enjoy an evening in a fun atmosphere. Pack a picnic dinner or purchase from on-site gourmet food trucks . No alcohol is permitted.

Marina Park is at 1600 W. Balboa Ave.. For more information, visit https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/library-services/cultural-arts/concerts-on-the-green.