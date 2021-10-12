Letter to the Editor: Trust The Voters

Share this:

I respect the difficult decision it must take to run for City Council. Fundraising, knocking on doors, going to debate after debate, and taking a beating sometimes on social media. So even when I disagree with the candidate, I respect the effort.

None of that effort exists, though, to become Mayor of Newport Beach. Once a person becomes a City Council Member, they become one of only seven people eligible to become Mayor.

Voters are trusted to choose City Council Members. We should be trusted to Elect Our Mayor.

The initiative to do that is exactly right. Voters get to choose. Candidates would have to convince us, not just a few of their colleagues.

Accountability, transparency, and trust will all be improved if we can Elect Our Mayor.

Brandi Bagley / Corona Del Mar