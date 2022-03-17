Letter to the Editor: Yes to Tom Miller, No to Measure B

Share this:

If you like people who are transparent, have integrity and put their money where their mouth is, look no further than Tom Miller, candidate for Newport Beach City Council in District 1.

Case in point: Tom has just made a generous $25,000 donation to stop the disastrous “Elect Our Mayor” initiative (Measure B) placed on the ballot by councilmembers O’Neill, Blom, Muldoon and Duffield.

Tom knows this measure would NOT be good for our city, and that its proponents’ arguments are nothing but lies: the measure would NOT strengthen term limits – it would drastically weaken them; it would NOT place power back in the hands of voters – it would concentrate it in the hands of one politician who for all intents and purposes would run the city single-handedly.

Over the past eight years, we’ve seen too many backroom deals and machinations on our city council. It’s often been a source of frustration and embarrassment for us residents.

If Measure B passes, it will get much worse. As written, the measure would give the elected mayor the powers of a king. The rest of us—regular citizens, other councilmembers and city staff—would be subject to that king’s whims, no matter how outrageous. We’d be powerless and voiceless.

Does that sound to you like a system that would work for Newport Beach? Me either. That’s why I’ll be voting NO on Measure B in June.

Tom Miller wants to get us back to a place where our city council is made up of ethical citizens who have equal power and whose only motive is to do what’s best for our city. People who will focus on their constituents, not their political ambitions. People who will act independently and fearlessly, and always step up to do what’s right – starting by defeating the flawed Measure B.

Lynn Swain / Newport Beach