Segerstrom Center Presents Tony Award-Winning Musical ‘The Band’s Visit’ March 22 to April 3

Winning a Tony Award is an impressive feat. Winning more than one for the same show is rare. Even rarer: winning 10 Tony Awards.

“The Band’s Visit” is that rare musical that garnered 10 Tony Awards, including what’s known at the unofficial “Big Six” Tonys for Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, Best Actor in a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, and Best Direction of a Musical.

Orange County resident can see what all the acclaim is about when “The Band’s Visit” visits Segerstrom Center for the Arts March 22 through April 3.

According to information from Segerstrom Center, “The Band’s Visit” tells a joyful, offbeat story of a band of musicians who arrive in a town way off the beaten path. Under the spell of the desert sky, with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected ways. With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces the soul and sweeps audiences off their feet, performed by thrillingly talented onstage musicians, “The Band’s Visit” rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

“The Band’s Visit” had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in December 2016, and opened at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore theatre in November 2017. It went on to play 589 regular performance and 36 previews, breaking the all-time box office record at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre twice and winning 10 Tony Awards before closing in April 2019.

The production was featured in over 20 “Best Of The Year” lists including The New York Times, Time Magazine and Entertainment Weekly. The First National Tour launched in June 2019 and played 17 cities before the touring entertainment industry was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Award-winning Israeli film actor Sasson Gabay will reprise the role of Tewfiq, the role he created in the 2007 film of “The Band’s Visit,” and has played on Broadway and in more than 17 cities on the First National Tour.

Joining him to lead the company is the critically acclaimed actress Janet Dacal (Prince of Broadway, Wonderland, In The Heights) in the role of Dina.

The cast will also include Joe Joseph as Haled, Clay Singer as Itzik, Yoni Avi Battat as Camal, Coby Getzug as Papi, Joshua Grosso as Telephone Guy, Kendal Hartse as Iris, David Studwell as Avrum, Billy Cohen as Zelger, Layan Elwazani as Julia, Marc Ginsburg as Sammy, Ariel Reich as Anna, and James Rana as Simon along with Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ramin Doostdar, Loren Lester, Dana Saleh Omar, Nick Sacks, and Hannah Shankman.

Single tickets for The Band’s Visit at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $26 and are available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787.

Audience Advisory: Segerstrom Center’s updated COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. “Fully vaccinated” means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring a photo ID (for guests over 18 years old) and proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at www.myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.

Any ticket holders (including those under age 12) without proof of being fully vaccinated can present a negative COVID-19 test (PCR taken within 48 hours or antigen taken within 6 hours) of the performance. Along with their ticket, attendees will need to bring either documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result, emailed result, or picture of results showing a negative diagnosis as well as the date and their name. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Masks (over the mouth and nose) are required at all times for all ticket holders (ages 2 and up) regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces. Disposable 3-ply surgical masks, N95, KN95, or KF94 masks are recommended.

Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.