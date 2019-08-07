Libations, Dancing Return to JWA Commercial Center With New Legacy Nightclub

Share this:

A new upscale nightclub called Legacy held its grand opening July 13 in the 6,300-square-foot space formerly occupied by Envy Lounge at MacArthur Boulevard and Birch Street.

Sammy Lakhany, a partner in Envy Lounge and the sole owner of Legacy, added a new state-of-the-art sound and LED lighting system, a 150-square-foot video wall, and a 70-inch video screen on the front of the DJ booth to enhance patrons’ experience.

“There are very few venues in Orange County to enjoy music and dancing,” said Lakhany. “I wanted to create a more upscale and modern nightclub with a fresh feel and fun ambiance.”

The remodeled interior has new white three-dimensional geometric patterns on the walls, metallic gray booths, and gray and black cocktail tables. An elevated stage was also removed to create a more open and spacious atmosphere.

The club hosts salsa dancing lessons from 8 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and then opens for Latin music dancing from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. It also features electric dance music, hip hop and top 40 tunes from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Legacy will launch an 18+ night on Thursdays later this summer.

Legacy is available for private parties and corporate events of up to 250 guests for sit-down parties such as birthdays, anniversaries, bridal showers, and other smaller events.

Legacy is located at 4647 MacArthur Blvd., next to Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Asian Bistro.

For more information, visit thelegacyoc.com or call (949) 770-1422. Follow @TheLegacyOC on Facebook and Instagram.