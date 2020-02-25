Lido Villas Community Sells Out in One Year

Share this:

Landsea Homes announced last week that its luxury coastal community of Lido Villas in Newport Beach has sold out — in just one year.

“We’re not surprised in the least by how well-received and how quickly Lido Villas sold out,” President of the Southern California division of Landsea Homes Tom Baine said in a prepared statement. “These homes provide unique, laid-back luxury living with coveted access to one of the world’s most beautiful coastal playgrounds.”

Lido Villas is a development of 23 three-story townhomes with modern architecture near Lido Marina Village. Designer furnished spec homes debuted in early April 2019.

Lido Villas are priced from the high $1 million, and include open floor plans ranging from approximately 1,818 to 2,303 square feet with two to three bedrooms, a rooftop deck, walk-in closets, two-car garages and energy-efficient features.

Each home features gourmet kitchens, chef-grade appliances, a wall of windows that invite the natural lighting and an adjacent deck for al fresco entertaining.

According to officials, strong sales are prevalent across the Landsea Homes portfolio. The company recently sold out the Sagebluff community in its Lake Forest master-planned community of IronRidge, and have reached more than 120 home sales at The Westerly in Simi Valley.

For more information, visit landseahomes.com.