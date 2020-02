Share this:

A tough match this week for the Newport Harbor High School girls’ water polo team ended their run to the championship.

The Sailors played Laguna Beach HS on Wednesday in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinal game. The LB Breakers ended up on top, 9–7.

The head-to-head, played at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine,

Laguna went on to win the CIF Division 1 championship game on Saturday.