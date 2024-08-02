Lighthouse Café on Balboa Peninsula Debuts New Dock & Dine Program

Share this:

Newport Beach is one of the few cities where diners can access waterfront restaurants via boat.

Newport Harbor is fortunate to have a number of restaurants where “dock and dine” is available, either for boaters to take food from the restaurant to enjoy while cruising Newport Harbor, or to tie up their Duffy boat or luxury yacht and dine in the With this in mind, the Lighthouse Café in Marina Park on the Balboa Peninsula (and a recent recipient of the OpenTable Diners’ Choice Award) has debuted a new Dock & Dine program.

The Dock & Dine menu is catered to on-the-water dining, featuring a variety of Lighthouse Café favorites perfect for any time of day.

Among the dishes perfect for enjoying on the water: Seared Ahi Nachos, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Buffalo Chicken Sliders, Summertime Salad, plus sharable dishes including a Charcuterie Board, Fresh Fruit Tray, and Fresh Vegetable Tray (the sharable dishes serve up to four and can be pre-ordered 48-hours in advance by emailing [email protected].

“Our Dock & Dine program is an exciting way to extend the Lighthouse Café experience to Newport’s vibrant boating community and travelers taking to the water,” said General Manager Travis LeCompte.

According to information from Lighthouse Café, guests can easily place their orders online and pick them up at the café’s host stand – located just above the adjacent public dock. This new service emphasizes Lighthouse Café’s commitment to providing a scenic dining experience, not to mention dishes inspired by the restaurant’s locale.

Lighthouse Café is located within Marina Park on the Newport Beach Peninsula (1600 W Balboa Blvd.) and is open daily, serving brunch, lunch, and dinner from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about Lighthouse Café, visit https://lighthousenb.com.