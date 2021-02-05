Live Music Returns to Campus JAX in Newport Beach

Share this:

By Simone Goldstone | NB Indy Soundcheck Columnist

Restrictions are lifting, cheeriness is rising, and live music is returning to Newport Beach.

Orange County favorite Pinch Me! Band is set to play a charity show in celebration of the Grand Re-Opening of Campus JAX Outdoor Stage and Dining Experience on Friday, February 6.

It’s the first in a diverse series of live shows that Campus JAX has planned through March. Upcoming in February: Matt Mauser’s Valentine’s Weekend Of Love Charity Events, Steamers Jazz At JAX Special Feature: Tom Scott Quintet, The Springsteen Experience (a tribute to Bruce Springsteen), Kayla K And The Black Orchid Band, Fleetlook Back (Fleetwood Mac tribute band), and Deke Dickerson & The Whippersnappers.

All current social distancing guidelines will be in place as Pinch Me! Band takes to the stage. Guests will enjoy a full-service menu and bar in the lively atmosphere complete with wildly fun and uplifting live music. Best of all, all proceeds go to Campus Jax’s Feed the Need Charity.

Feed the Need repurposes the Campus JAX kitchen to cook and provide meals to those most at risk of Covid-19, such as frontline workers, elderly caregivers, and the homeless. Patrons will be making a difference to those in need, along with enjoying an exciting evening of dinner and entertainment. Helping out the community, all while eating delicious food and enjoying talented live entertainment, is what Campus JAX is all about.

Pinch Me! Band is a local favorite. The five-person ensemble is a charity event veteran, supporting causes such as Autism Speaks and the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, among many others. Supporting benefits and fundraisers for over 17 years, the band is well-seasoned in providing enjoyable and unforgettable entertainment. Pinch Me! Band has mastered both their instruments and the audience, making sure each concert-goer has a captivating evening full of their favorite hits, from the 1950’s to today.

The band’s decade-spanning catalog of songs makes for a spectacular show. With a sound full of impressive saxophone, keyboards, and guitar, complete with extraordinary vocal harmonies, attendees will be singing along and dancing in their seats.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with a 6:30 to 8 p.m. show full of contemporary hits and nostalgic tunes. Give back to those who need it, all while enjoying a delicious dinner and spectacular entertainment. Providing enough fun and good memories to get you through the next lock-down, Friday n

For a complete lineup of upcoming shows, and to purchase tickets to the Pinch Me! Band, visit www.Campusjax.com.