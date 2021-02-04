Shopoff Realty Investments Plans $90M Luxury Condo Project in Newport Beach

Share this:

Shopoff Realty Investments, a national real estate and investment firm based in Irvine, has announced details of a $90 million luxury condominium community coming to Newport Beach as part of its $1.25 billion master-planned development, Uptown Newport.

Expected to break ground in February, 2021, Parkhouse Residences will be the premier condominium offering within the 25-acre, two-phase development that is now underway. Comprised of five distinct buildings, each designed by WHA Architects, Parkhouse Residences will feature a limited collection of 30 homes with a combination of half-floor flats and two-story penthouses priced from approximately $1.9 million.

“Parkhouse Residences will be the only opportunity to own a brand-new luxury condominium in Newport Beach with a curated, resort-style amenity offering and direct access to a highly connected area of the city that is seeing exciting growth,” said Bill Shopoff, president and CEO of Shopoff Realty Investments. “For nearly 30 years, our firm has created over 12,000 residences; however, Parkhouse is uniquely personal to me and my wife Cindy. We’ve designed it to align with a lifestyle that matches how we want to live. No detail has been overlooked within these sophisticated, understated luxury homes.”

With residential interiors by internationally acclaimed Blackband Design, Parkhouse is the epitome of sophisticated coastal chic living, with oversized windows and seamless terraces. Amenities include a lap pool and hot tub, a resort-inspired cabana, a state-of-the-art fitness center, private garages, direct elevator entry and, the one-acre Uptown Park, a shaded, grassy village green.

More than a decade in the making, when fully completed Uptown Newport will feature 1,244 luxury homes and rental apartment residences, up to 11,500 square feet of retail and restaurants and two one-acre parks open to the public, as well as, plazas, fountains and several public paseos.

A two-phase project, the first phase consists of Parkhouse Residences, future retail, an additional residential development, plus the 458-residence One Uptown Newport luxury apartment community, which is now open and almost fully leased.

Sales launch Spring 2021 with completion expected in late 2022. An interest list is now forming to be among the first to receive information about the upcoming sales debut. For more info and to register, visit www.ParkhouseResidences.com.