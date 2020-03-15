Local Activities to Share with Canine Companions

Share this:

by Mariam Makatsaria, Newport Beach & Company | special to the NB Indy

As any dog parent knows, everything is better enjoyed when you can bring your furry companion along for the ride. Plus, let’s face it — we’ll do anything to avoid that face they make when they see you heading toward the door with keys in hand.

Whether you live in Newport Beach or are visiting for the week, you’re probably always on the lookout for places to take Fido. Lucky for you (and your pooch), there are numerous experiences you can enjoy with your happy, tail-wagging friend.

HIKE: UPPER NEWPORT BAY NATURE PRESERVE | BACK BAY

Up for a walk? Bring your pup along (so long as he or she is on a leash). The Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve — a 135-acre area with more than three miles of bluff and bay trails — is home to more than 200 bird species, which makes it a prime location for wildlife spotting.

Pick up a map at the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center and hit the trail, which skirts the creek, climbs uphill to the bluffs and dips down to the shoreline. But don’t worry, it’s not a strenuous hike.

There are many scenic lookout points, if you and your pup need to take a breather while taking in the views.

TREAT: ATOMIC CREAMERY | FASHION ISLAND

After all that walking, your pup deserves to hear the magic word, “t-r-e-a-t.”

Head over to Atomic Creamery, which churns out fresh made-to-order, all-natural liquid nitrogen ice cream for humans. But they’ve got satisfying options for dogs, too.

Watch your fur-baby go crazy over the louberry, which is made with unflavored Greek yogurt, blueberries and banana. Or the banella, which is whipped up with unflavored Greek yogurt, bananas and — and the holy grail of dog treats — peanut butter.

Your dog will thank you (with slobbery kisses, of course) for it.

PLAY: NEWPORT BEACH DOG PARK

Dogs need exercise just like the rest of us, and every now then, it’s good for them to romp around without their leash getting in the way.

Enter Newport Beach Dog Park, which sits near the Newport Beach Civic Center and offers everything they need to get the best experience possible.

For us humans, that means turf they can run on without tracking all mud and dust home or to the hotel room.

This fenced-in park is split up into two sections, one for big dogs and the other for our smaller fur-friends — all so they can gallop, fetch and chase one another safely.

DINE: NEWPORT LANDING RESTAURANT | BALBOA VILLAGE

Located on the waterfront overlooking the harbor, Newport Landing Restaurant offers a lovely outdoor patio for dining and imbibing, while simultaneously taking in the stunning views.

Drink options range from craft cocktails like the organic cucumber cooler and espresso martini to wine and craft beer, while the food menu shines a spotlight on seafood.

Don’t worry about the wait staff raising their eyebrows at your four-legged friends here. The restaurant is more than welcoming towards pups and make sure to bring a water bowl to make them feel right at home.

