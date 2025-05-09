Thousands of Boaters Enjoy Newport Beach International Boat Show May 1 – 4

Thousand boaters – and prospective boat owners – enjoyed a weekend of inspecting boats of all sizes during the Newport Beach International Boat Show at Lido Marina May 1-4.

Guests explored more than 200 vessels from 70 on-water exhibitors plus a variety of on-land exhibitions and live entertainment.

Temporary docks were placed in Newport Harbor at Lido Marina. They were filled with everything from recreational watercraft to large luxury yachts.

The Boat Show experience was enhanced by culinary creations from local restaurants including Nobu, Fable & Spirit and Lido Bottle Works.

NB Indy photographer Jim Collins was there to capture the action.