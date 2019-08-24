Local Business Leaders Join Child Abuse Prevention Center Board

Share this:

The Child Abuse Prevention Center announced the addition of four new Newport Beach residents to its board of directors, officials reported in a press release shared on Thursday.

The new board members from Newport Beach are: Marjon Ghasemi, attorney at law and supporter of numerous nonprofit organizations in Southern California; philanthropist Catherine Sorensen; and Richard Swinney, a retired attorney at law with experience working in the financial institutions industry.

Ghasemi is senior principal of corporate development for CoreLogic in Irvine.

Sorensen brings years of experience working with family foundations and other nonprofit organizations, including Lloyd E. and Elizabeth H. Klein Family Foundation, the Community Foundation of Orange, the Assistance League of Anaheim, and more.

Swinney is a longtime community activist with board leadership positions at the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor, California State Parks/Crystal Cove Conservancy and the MillionKids nonprofit group, among others.

Huntington Beach resident Frederique Georges, president and CEO of Freddie Georges Production Group, also joined the board.

The new board members round out a diverse group of experienced Orange County leaders in business, law, philanthropy and finance, Lisa Fujimoto, executive director of CAPC, explained in the press release.

“The addition of these four community leaders to our already outstanding board will help guide us as we grow our mission to prevent and break the cycle of child abuse,” Fujimoto said in the prepared statement. “Their leadership backed by years of experience will inspire us to create new solutions and programs for the challenges we face. We are honored that all of our board members have elected to serve alongside our excellent staff and team of volunteers.”

For more information, visit www.brightfutures4kids.org or by contact Lisa Fujimoto at [email protected] or (714) 955-6506.