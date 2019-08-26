Crown Ace Hardware Donates $10K to Local Foundations

Share this:

The three Newport Beach and CDM Crown Ace Hardware stores raised more than $10,000 recently for the Ben Carlson Memorial Foundation and Newport Beach Jr. Lifeguards.

This was the second year raising money for the Foundation and the first year raising money for the NBJG.

In June and July, Crown Ace Hardware partnered with our community and customers to support the two local foundations, Mark Schulein, president of Crown Ace Hardware, explained in an email this week.

They are proud to support such a great cause, he added.

“These groups support our kids and protect our beach users; and summer in Newport is all about beach life, so what better local organizations to support than the lifeguards and our future lifeguards?” Schulein wrote. “I humbly offer a giant thank you to our team at Crown Ace and all of our amazing customers that support us through their continued business.”

Crown Ace started in Corona del Mar in 1949, and they are honored to be part of the community.

“Seventy years strong in Newport Beach,” Schulein added.