Local Charity Helps Fund Coding Program

The Newport Beach chapter of the National Charity League has partnered with nonprofit Think Together to provide funding for an innovative new coding program at the Shalimar Learning Center in Santa Ana, according to information received from NCL.

Shalimar launched a “Coding for All” initiative this year to ensure that all students in Shalimar’s program have access to high quality, age-appropriate coding curriculum, officials explained in a recent press release.

Without NCL’s $20,000 donation to support the growth of coding, Shalimar Learning Center students would not have access to 24 new laptop computers, more stimulating online activities, “coaches” to teach programming languages such as Java and Scratch, and team competitions that hone their skills and prepare them for college and future careers, NCL officials noted in the statement.

“Shalimar looks at the coding initiative through the lens of equity, social justice and economic empowerment, knowing that young people who are engaged in coding have access to what is widely considered to be the second most important language a young person can learn,” the message reads.

Skills such as mobile app development and user interface design will be in high demand in the near future, according to the NCL Newport Beach chapter officials, yet STEM education stats show that 2.4 million STEM jobs will go unfilled.

Officials also shared the story of Alan, a sophomore at Newport Harbor High School, whose passion for coding started with an old desktop computer. Growing up in a rough neighborhood in Costa Mesa, he found afterschool academic support from Think Together. Now he utilizes innovative coding programs offered at Shalimar.

The local chapter of NCL has partnered with Shalimar for nearly all of the organization’s 25 years.

For more information visit newport.nationalcharityleague.org.