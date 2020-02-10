Christmas at the Ritz Offers Gifts to Chapman University

Share this:

Once held at the classic Ritz Restaurant in Fashion Island, which closed its doors several years ago, the Women of Chapman’s annual “Christmas at the Ritz” fundraising luncheon has continued its holiday cheer at the Fashion Island Hotel.

The event, held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, was presented by Women of Chapman, a women’s support group of Chapman University that has raised $8.5 million through “Christmas at The Ritz” and is completing a $1 million pledge to the Keck Center for Science and Engineering and the Harry & Diane Rinker Health Science Campus, with commitments to Dodge College of Film & Media Arts’ Women of Chapman Distinguished Artist program and the university’s Provost Arts and Lecture Series.

The Women of Chapman’s 33rd Annual “Christmas at The Ritz” began at check-in with greetings from Santa and Mrs. Claus, a quartet of Dickens Carolers, a champagne and martini cocktail reception, and toy soldiers and snow sprites.

Once inside the ballroom, guests were dazzled by the décor that featured red linens decorated with fresh pine greenery and red and gold accents highlighting votives. As always, a colorful on-stage sleigh was packed with wrapped gifts.

Entertainment was provided by the Chapman University Tap Ensemble (C.U.T.E), with Women of Chapman President Anne Manassero making a surprise tapping cameo at the end of the performance.

“I never knew that 20 seconds would make me so nervous,” Manassero told the crown of 300 supporters. “When I am not tapping, I have the privilege of being the president of this dynamic group. With your generosity over the past 33 years, we have contributed $8.5 million to Chapman University. We are leaving our footprint on Chapman. I am excited about our latest contribution of $1 million to fund the Women of Chapman park at the Rinker Campus. Everyone that goes to that campus has to pass through the Women of Chapman park.”

Manassero then introduced Chapman University President Daniele Struppa, who said “it’s always a pleasure to be here with so many elegant and generous people. Thank you for what you do for Chapman University. Whenever I take visitors to Chapman University, I always take them to the Keck Center and the third floor Women of Chapman Gallery, which is one of the most beautiful places on campus.”

Christmas at the Ritz Event Chair Kristin Martin Kristen told the audience that “this is one of my favorite events of the year, it’s a great way to kick off the holiday season. It’s so magical. And thank you all who are here today for making a difference.”

The event featured a fashion presentation by Grayse, Fashion Island, and a tasty four-course lunch that as always began with the famous Ritz Egg, topped with caviar. After lunch came a live auction, with the one-of-a-kind “The Ritz Dinner of Your Dreams” with former Ritz Restaurant Chef Arthur Shegog offering a dinner for 10 paired with wines, selling twice. After the auction came an opportunity drawing for a variety of prizes.

Net proceeds from the event was nearly $270,000.

Major underwriters (many from Newport Beach) included Sally Segertrom, Janet Curci, Whittier Trust with Arlo Sorensen, Julia & George Argyros, Shannon & George Argyros, Jr., and many others.