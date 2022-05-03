Local Chefs Help Raise $1.3M for Illumination Foundation at the Annual Chef’s Table Culinary Gala

Share this:

Local Newport Beach and Laguna Beach chefs helped raise more than $1 million for the Illumination Foundation to support their mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness at their ninth annual Chef’s Table Culinary Gala on March 27 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.

Chefs from 21 Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Broadway by Amar Santana, Farmhouse at Roger’s Garden, Harley Laguna Beach, Oak Laguna Beach, and Slapfish joined dozens of other chefs including Celebrity Chef Jet Tila and Andrew Sutton, the Executive Chef of the Disneyland Resort.

“The work the Illumination Foundation does is so important—especially during this time,” said Rich Mead, owner and executive chef of Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens. “Chef’s Table is an event that I look forward to every year, and I’m honored to help raise funding for such a great cause.”

More than 360 individuals, business, and community leaders attended Chef’s Table. Proceeds from this event support an intergenerational campus in Santa Ana that will provide housing for seniors and families.

Chef’s Table was co-chaired by Illumination Foundation board members Dr. Jacqueline Dupont-Carlson and Newport Beach resident Karen Jordan.

“We are moved by the support of the community and those who generously donated their time and resources to make Chef’s Table a success and further our mission,” said Paul Leon, President and CEO of Illumination Foundation. “The funds raised allow us to create an intergenerational campus to provide much needed housing for seniors and single mothers and children.”

Chef’s Table featured delicious food prepared tableside by each chef. Each table of guests had a unique dining experience interacting with their chef throughout the evening.

The ballroom was breathtaking with tablescapes of flowers and other decor designed to showcase every restaurant and provide ambiance that created an elegant setting.

The evening included a reception, a wine pull, silent and live auction, fund-a-need, and a moving video that featured Illumination Foundation clients. Entertainment was provided by Marisa Corvo, a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” season 19, and DJ MaQui.

Illumination Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides targeted, interdisciplinary services for the most vulnerable homeless adults and children in order to disrupt the cycle of homelessness. The organization provides a full continuum of care from street to home, including case management, medical coordination, behavioral health and substance use counseling, and housing navigation to our vulnerable clients in shelters/navigation centers, family emergency shelters, recuperative care/medical respite facilities, and permanent supportive housing. Visit https://www.ifhomeless.org.