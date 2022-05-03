Mother’s Day Dining in Newport Beach

Share this:

Seems like we just finished Easter Brunch and now it’s time for Mother’s Day dining! On Sunday, May 8, treat mom to a nice brunch—or maybe some cupcakes. In my case, I’ll be honoring my mother’s memory by dining in one of her favorite restaurants in Newport Beach.

Balboa Bay Resort

The Balboa Bay Resort is bringing back its popular Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebrate Mom with family and friends with an extravagant feast including eggs Florentine, crepe Suzette station, seafood display, sushi bar, live music and more in our Grand Ballroom. The full menu and tickets are available on Eventbrite – tickets start at $110 for adults and $55 for children 12 and under plus tax. Valet parking is included. Visit https://www.balboabayresort.com/events/index for more details and a complete menu.

Bayside Restaurant

Treat the favorite mom in your life to an extra special Mother’s Day at Bayside Restaurant’s Mother’s Day Brunch or Supper this year, with seating available outside or in, and live music playing all day. The iconic Newport Beach destination elevates the day with a three-course prix-fixe brunch, with starters like the Roasted Beet and Whipped Goat Cheese Salad or Maryland Style Crab Cake; favorite main courses like the Bayside Benedict or Wild Mushroom Crusted Halibut, and of course dessert choices like the Chocolate Truffle with fresh raspberries or New York Style Cheesecake. Of course, the Champagne will be flowing all throughout brunch, or order a specialty cocktail like a Chambord Spritz or the Seacoast Bloody Mary, to complete the meal.

Bayside is a local favorite for Sunday Supper and this Mother’s Day the family can enjoy the regular dinner menu, a vast wine list and live music throughout the evening – plus a sunset view. For menus and reservations or to check out the menu, please visit www.BaysideRestaurant.com.

Fleming’s

Fleming’s in Fashion Island has a three-course brunch available Saturday and Sunday (May 7 and 8). Start with a Fleming’s signature salads, then progress to a choice of petite filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($90) or petite filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($100). You can also upgrade to main filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye for an extra $14. Dessert is a choice of chocolate gooey butter cake, New York cheesecake or key lime pie. Visit https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/ for more info.

Mayor’s Table

Treat Mom to brunch at Mayor’s Table Pacific Pub & Kitchen in Newport Beach. Executive Chef-Partner Riley Huddleston has prepared a celebratory three-course menu complete with curated sparkling beverages. Priced at $60 per person, brunch begins with an assortment of mini high tea “sandos” and quiches for the table. Seasonally inspired second-course selections include savory offerings like Crab Benedict, Grilled Spring Lamb, and a Farm Fresh Egg Scramble, as well as sweeter selections like a Tower of Ricotta Pancakes served with fresh fruit. Delight in a dessert course filled with seasonal offerings, including Strawberry Cake topped with tarragon and orange blossom whip, Blueberry Cheesecake with honeycomb tuile and violets, and a fresh-baked Dutch Baby with local stone fruit compote. Those looking to elevate their brunch can opt for opulent add-ons, including a dozen oysters or a pound of King Crab legs.

From 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on May 8, The Mayor’s Table will be offering a special Mother’s Day painting experience on the Lido Lawn curated by artist and Newport Beach local Timree Gold. Known for her whimsical, distinctive painting style, Timree will give guests of all ages an interactive lesson on her fun-for-everyone approach to art. Priced at $125 per person, the painting experience includes all supplies, a glass of rose for guests 21+ and freshly squeezed in-house juices. Reservations are required.

Visit https://www.lidohousehotel.com/mayors-table-pacific-pub.html.

Sushi Ii

On Mother’s Day, treat mom to an unparalleled Japanese dining experience at Sushi Ii in Newport Beach. Open for lunch and dinner, Sushi Ii will offer a special Mother’s Day course. Master Chef Susumu Ii has meticulously prepared a beautifully intricate, seasonally inspired prix-fixe experience which consists of a small appetizer plate, a grilled dish, a simmered dish, and eight pieces of nigiri. Priced at $150 per person, reservations are required. https://www.sushi-ii.com/

Solstice

Solstice is technically in Irvine, but so close to the Newport Beach border you can smell the lemon pancakes. The seasonally inspired kitchen is offering celebratory specials during brunch and dinner service. During brunch, offered from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal menu items including a Quiche Lorraine with leek, Gruyere, bacon, and oven-dried tomatoes and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes topped with a mixed berry compote. During dinner, guests can indulge in a hearty Black Truffle Chicken Pot Pie. During both lunch and dinner services, all moms will receive a complimentary treat of house-made soft truffles. Those looking to make this day extra special can pre-order a hand-tied bouquet of fresh flowers to be presenting during their brunch or dinner reservation. Visit https://dineatsolstice.com/orange-county/.

The Winery Newport

Having dined at The Winery for Easter Brunch, I can vouch for the cuisine, and the endless view of Newport Harbor. This Mother’s Day, Chef Yvonne Goetz has created a two-course brunch for $75 with a choice of seven appetizers including smoked salmon or shrimp cocktail, and a choice of seven entrees including eggs benedict, beef shortrib has and eggs, shrimp and lump crabmeat, or king salmon. Visit https://www.thewinerynewport.com/.

Sprinkles

Sprinkles has launched their online Mother’s Day Boutique to make shopping for the mother figures in our lives that much easier. Available exclusively for pickup or delivery from their Corona del Mar Plaza location, Sprinkles will offer the following:

MOM Yellow Box – a dozen I ❤ U MOM cupcakes in a keepsake yellow box featuring the following flavors: dark chocolate, vanilla, salty caramel, red velvet

Mother’s Day Bake At-Home and Mother’s Day Decorate At-Home Kits

Kosterina Olive Oil Cupcake – a decadent Mandarin olive oil cake, filled with fig jam core, and topped with EVOO honey buttercream

Mother’s Day Bundle, an assortment of cupcakes, cookies, mini chocolate and chocolate bars.

Visit https://sprinkles.com/collections/mothers-day-boutique