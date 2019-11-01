Local Dentist Offering Cash for Candy

Share this:

A local dentist is taking a stand against sweets this Halloween by offering cold hard cash in exchange for candy, while simultaneously providing a philanthropic service for soldiers.

Dr. J. Foster Weems of Newport Beach is “redefining the phrase ‘put your money where your mouth is,’” officials wrote in a press release earlier this month.

This Halloween, trick-or-treaters can bring their excess candy to Weems’ office at 1617 Westcliff Dr., suite 201, and receive $1 per pound.

Weems has joined the movement to reduce gingivitis and decay by giving away dollars and toothbrushes in exchange for cavity-provoking candy, the message reads.

Global sugar consumption for kids increases by about two percent annually and currently sits at 50 million tons per year, Weems explained in the email, “which means parents need to be sure their kids’ teeth are being cared for now more than ever.”

“Candy, as well as hurting children’s teeth, can lead to hyperactivity and weight gain,” the message reads. “In some cases, the wrong types of candy can also lead to broken and damaged braces.”

Candy will be collected the Monday after Halloween, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The sweet treats will then be shipped to troops overseas via Operation Gratitude.

Each child is eligible to receive $1 per pound for all unopened, uneaten candy.

Weems’ office will also provide paper and writing utensils for anyone that would like to write a letter to the service members.

For more information, visit jfosterweemsdds.com.