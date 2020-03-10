Local Dentist Recognized by National Company

Share this:

A local dental practice was named “Small Business of the Month” by a national small business loan company, officials announced recently.

Newport Beach dentist Dr. Michael Barnes and his office earned the title in February from OnDeck Capital as part of the New York-based company’s effort to highlight “successful small business owners who have utilized online financing to facilitate business growth,” according to a Feb. 28 press release. The monthly spotlight series also aims to “reinforce the vital importance of small businesses.”

“OnDeck congratulates Dr. Barnes and his team on carrying on the family legacy in a dental practice that has delivered exemplary care to patients for 50 years,” OnDeck Senior Vice President of Marketing Shannon Smith said in a prepared statement.

Barnes, who followed his dentist father’s footsteps into the profession, moved to Newport Beach in 1967.

“My dad had a tremendous inﬂuence on me making the decision to pursue dentistry,” Barnes said in a prepared statement. “Growing up, I spent a lot of time with him in his dental office. I found the work fascinating and was amazed at the way my dad put patients at ease prior to any procedure. I saw first-hand how he helped people and I wanted to do the same.”

He attended dental school and graduated with a degree from the University of the Pacific. In 1989, he joined his father’s dental practice and hit the ground running with a “built-in mentor,” OnDeck officials explained in the press release.

The father and son duo worked together until the elder Barnes’ retirement in 2006. The younger Barnes then took over the practice and inherited a loyal following of customers.

“Business was good, but (Barnes) quickly found out that there was more to running a dental practice than just taking care of patients,” officials wrote in the announcement.

During the recession, they were unable to invest in new equipment, technology, or advertising, Barnes explained in the statement. OnDeck provided the online financing Barnes needed, as well as some additional financing over the years, officials noted in the press release.

Now, the local dental practice, located in the Newport Center Medical buildings, is “thriving,” officials reported.

“Many long-time patients continue to travel great distances to receive treatment from Dr. Barnes, a testament to superior clinical skills honed over nearly three decades of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures,” OnDeck officials wrote in the message.

For more information, visit michaelbarnesdds.com and ondeck.com.