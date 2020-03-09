Ernie Els Named Hoag Classic Champion

By
Jim Collins
-
0
135
Ernie Els won the 2020 Hoag Classic tournament over the weekend at Newport Beach Country Club.
— Photo by Jim Collins

In his first PGA Tour Champions title, golfer Ernie Els shot 16 under par and clinched the title of 2020 Hoag Classic Champion over the weekend.

The tournament was held March 6–8 at Newport Beach Country Club.

“Great to experience that winning feeling again,” Els wrote on social media. “I’m glad the first one’s over with. It gets more comfortable after this.”

He’s excited about this phase of his career, Els added.

“The guys out here are very relaxed, but very competitive,” he wrote. “They can still play, so you’ve got to make a lot of birdies, and shoot some good numbers, to win tournaments.”

For more information, visit hoagclassic.com.

Fred Couples playing in the 2020 Hoag Classic over the weekend at Newport Beach Country Club.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Loren Roberts playing in the 2020 Hoag Classic over the weekend at Newport Beach Country Club.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Bernhard Langer playing in the 2020 Hoag Classic over the weekend at Newport Beach Country Club.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Ernie Els playing in the 2020 Hoag Classic over the weekend at Newport Beach Country Club.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Scott McCarron playing in the 2020 Hoag Classic over the weekend at Newport Beach Country Club.
— Photo by Jim Collins
