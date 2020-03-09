Ernie Els Named Hoag Classic Champion

Share this:

In his first PGA Tour Champions title, golfer Ernie Els shot 16 under par and clinched the title of 2020 Hoag Classic Champion over the weekend.

The tournament was held March 6–8 at Newport Beach Country Club.

“Great to experience that winning feeling again,” Els wrote on social media. “I’m glad the first one’s over with. It gets more comfortable after this.”

He’s excited about this phase of his career, Els added.

“The guys out here are very relaxed, but very competitive,” he wrote. “They can still play, so you’ve got to make a lot of birdies, and shoot some good numbers, to win tournaments.”

For more information, visit hoagclassic.com.