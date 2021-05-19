Exchange Club of Newport Harbor Presents Youth of the Year Awards

Share this:

The Exchange Club of Newport Harbor has announced the selection of eight students from local high schools to receive its annual Youth of the Year awards. Each award consists of a $3,000 scholarship to help defray the costs of furthering their education.

The students were honored at the Exchange Club’s luncheon at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club on May 6.

The Exchange Club Event Coordinator Jerry Nininger noted that the Youth of the Year program recognizes outstanding, high-achieving graduating students in the Newport-Mesa School District.

“These scholarships are awarded not only for academic achievement, but also for involvement in extracurricular activities, including volunteer work, music, sports, school clubs, school newspapers, and other areas,” said Nininger. “All are taking advance placement courses which will allow them to obtain college credit for classes while still in high school.”

The recipients of this year’s awards are:

Troy Tsubota and Tara Zadeh from Corona del Mar High;

Isabel Glassen and Lucas Gretler from Newport Harbor High;

Elsa-Cuenca-Rubio and Lucas Pacheco from Estancia High School;

Catherine Pham and Luka Gogorishvili from Costa Mesa High School.

For more information, visit https://exchangeclubofnewportharbor.com.