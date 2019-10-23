Luxury Retailer elysewalker Celebrating 20 Years

Share this:

Luxury apparel and accessories retailer elysewalker is celebrating its 20th anniversary through Oct. 31 with exclusive offerings at its Lido Marina Village location.

The retailer offers apparel and accessories from “fashion-forward designer,” Lido Marina Village officials wrote in an announcement.

These items include the elysewalker x Spinelli Kilcollin capsule collection and the elysewalker x Alberta Ferretti limited edition “Every Day” sweaters.

elysewalker is located at 3444 Via Lido in Newport Beach.

For more information, visit elysewalker.com