Local Foundation Hires First-Ever COO

The Orange County Community Foundation recently announced the appointment of its first chief operating officer and executive vice president in the organization’s 30-year history.

Tammy Tumbling was selected to lead the Newport Beach-based Foundation, which works with individuals, families and businesses to match charitable interests to community needs and provides grants and resources to nonprofits.

Tumbling brings over two decades of experience in “corporate citizenship, utility operations and customer service,” officials explained in a press release.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve our community,” Tumbling said in a prepared statement. “I am excited to be a part of this dynamic team and eager to put my knowledge and experience to work serving the Orange County residents and surrounding communities.”

Tumbling most recently served as director of government relations at Southern California Edison, where she managed the company’s $20 million philanthropic budget. She ensured the company’s philanthropic budget met local needs, investing more than $150 million in Southern California communities during her tenure, according to the press release.

“The fact that Tammy Tumbling is joining us as the first chief operating officer in our organization is an auspicious milestone as we celebrate our 30th anniversary this year,” OCCF president and CEO Shelley Hoss said in a prepared statement.

They have grown a lot over the past three decades, Hoss continued, “but we aspire to even greater impact in the years to come.”

“We are confident that Tammy is the ideal person to help advance our mission,” Hoss concluded.

Before her time at So Cal Edison, Tumbling spent nearly a decade in the nonprofit sector, according to the OCCF announcement. She served as director of corporate giving at the Music Center of Greater Los Angeles, as well as senior planner and senior campaigner at United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

At the Music Center, she raised more than $3 million for the organization’s education division, while leading the grant-writing team and coordinating volunteers and special events, officials explained in the press release.

She “honed her nonprofit acumen” at United Way, where she allocated funds and conducted needs assessments and aided in fundraising.

Tumbling is an alumna of California State University at Dominguez Hills. She is also a graduate of two community leadership programs, the Los Angeles African American Women’s Public Policy Institute and Leadership California.

She is a board member of the American Association of Blacks in Energy, Western Energy Institute Women in Leadership National Mentor, and in 2019, received the Power, Leadership & Influence Community Leader Award from Los Angeles Sentinel Newspaper.

“Her life experience has made her keenly aware of the value of education, the role it plays in personal and career advancement and the importance of mentoring and providing leadership where it is needed,” officials wrote in the OCCF announcement.

For more information, visit oc-cf.org or call (949) 553-4202.