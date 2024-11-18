Make-A-Wish ‘Parisian Masquerade’ Gala Raises Over $700K to Grant Wishes for Children with Critical Illnesses

Share this:

More than 220 guests – many dressed in themed attire and masks – gathered on Saturday, Oct. 19 for a magical evening at The Make-A-Wish Gala: A Parisian Masquerade at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach.

The glamorous event, presented by The Anthony and Carie Ferry Foundation, raised more than $700,000 to support Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire in its mission to grant wishes for local children with critical illnesses.

The evening began next to the entrance to the gala, where guests posed for photos holding glasses of champagne delivered through openings in the photo backdrop.

Upon entering the reception area, guests encountered a silent auction featuring wine and gift packages plus lovely jewelry and excursions to various destinations.

On the patio an accordionist played as guests mingled, while inside strolling violinist Ron Kao enchanted guests with his expert performance and a mime provided silent entertainment.

Upon entering the ballroom, guests delighted in the elegant décor and the sumptuous dinner, but the real treat came from the inspiring stories of two wish kids, Livi and Ryder, whose resilience and joy touched every guest.

Livi, a 12-year-old girl who discovered her love of baking while undergoing treatment for cancer, shared her story alongside her mother, Alison. Livi’s wish to meet the Bake Squad was granted last year, a moment that fueled her passion for baking and even led her to launch her own small business, Not For Breakfast, which she promotes on Instagram.

As a special gesture, Livi baked and brought cookies for the gala attendees, symbolizing the lasting impact her wish has had on her life.

Ryder, a 5-year-old battling a brain tumor, was joined on stage by his twin brother, Indy, and their parents, Tara and Richard, as they shared their emotional journey.

Ryder’s family had to cancel a long-awaited trip to Disneyland due to his medical needs, but during the gala, Disney made a heartwarming announcement: Ryder’s wish to visit Disneyland had been granted.

To make the moment even more magical, Mickey Mouse, dressed in his best masquerade attire, surprised Ryder on stage. The two shared a tender moment when they “booped” each other’s noses—a gesture that Ryder’s mother said he uses to reconnect with his parents after undergoing diﬃcult treatments.

Reﬂecting on the evening, Anne Grey, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, expressed her heartfelt appreciation.

“The real magic of tonight wasn’t just in the entertainment or the glamorous setting—it was in the stories of courage and hope shared by incredible children like Livi and Ryder,” said Grey. “Their journeys remind us of the profound and lasting impact a wish can have, and it’s thanks to the generosity of our community that we can continue making these life-changing moments possible.”

Funds raised at the gala will help Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire grant more wishes to children in need, with over 450 local children currently waiting for their wishes to come true.

Gala co-chairs Shari Simmons and Hank Warner, along with vice-chair Kimberly J. Worsnop, were honored for their dedication to making the night a success. With the support of generous donors and sponsors, including presenting sponsor The Anthony and Carie Ferry Foundation, the event ensured that more wishes will be granted, bringing hope and joy to children facing critical illnesses.

For more information about Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, visit www.wish.org/ocie.