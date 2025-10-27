Making Waves for Good: J&J MedTech Teams Clean Up Newport Beach During Week of Caring

Corporate volunteerism is alive and well in Orange County. Most local companies offer volunteer opportunities, but some go all out to help their local communities.

One of those is Johnson & Johnson MedTech, who hold an annual event called Week of Caring, an employee-powered volunteer initiative that concentrates hands-on service across Orange County in a single week (Sept 29–Oct 2).

Teams roll up their sleeves alongside local nonprofits to assemble hygiene and STEAM kits, pack meals, donate blood, harvest produce, restock food markets, and support children with visual impairments through creative, tactile projects.

And for the third year in a row, more than 60 J&J MedTech employees from four different teams volunteered to help clean up the Newport Beach coastline.

The cleanups took place near Balboa Pier, where teams collected hundreds of pounds of debris over multiple days.

In previous years, only one day of beach cleanup activities were offered to employees, but because of its popularity, the effort expanded to multiple days this year so more teams could participate.

In addition to keeping local beaches pristine for residents and visitors, the effort supports Newport Beach’s broader sustainability goals and helps employees give back to the communities where many of them live and work.

The beach cleanup was one of 18 volunteer events available to employees throughout the week. Across all activities, more than 700 J&J MedTech employees volunteered their time during Week of Caring.

Week of Caring is part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech’s ongoing commitment to Orange County, where the company employs thousands and partners with local nonprofits year-round.