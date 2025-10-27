Hoag Doctor Receives Prestigious Award for Clinical Science in Shoulder & Elbow Surgery

Hafiz Kassam, M.D., orthopedic surgeon and Director of the Shoulder Reconstruction Division at Hoag Orthopedic Institute, has been awarded the Charles S. Neer Award for Clinical Science by the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons (ASES).

This is the most prestigious academic distinction in the specialty and widely regarded as the highest scientific honor in shoulder and elbow surgery.

The Neer Award recognizes the most outstanding research contributions to the advancement of shoulder and elbow care. Dr. Kassam is one of the youngest recipients in the history of the award.

“This is a career-defining milestone not just for me, but for our entire Hoag Orthopedic Institute team,” said Dr. Kassam. “It proves that innovation and academic excellence thrive when driven by purpose and collaboration.”

Dr. Kassam received the award for his work as lead author and principal investigator of a Level I randomized controlled trial demonstrating the effectiveness of targeted subcutaneous anti-sepsis with 0.5 percent chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) solution in reducing deep Cutibacterium acnes culture positivity in shoulder arthroplasty. His work stands to make a global impact by reducing bacterial burden and potential infection rates in shoulder surgery.

The award honors the legacy of Charles S. Neer II, M.D., a pioneering orthopedic surgeon whose landmark innovations in shoulder reconstruction and arthroplasty at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center transformed modern shoulder surgery. Dr. Neer went on to found and serve as the first president of ASES, establishing the endowment that now bears his name.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Kassam and this well-deserved recognition from the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons,” said Kim Mikes, MBA, RN, Chief Executive Officer of Hoag Orthopedic Institute. “His groundbreaking work has not only advanced the field of shoulder surgery but also strengthened our mission to provide world-class, evidence-based care to our patients.”

Dr. Kassam is one of the highest volume shoulder surgeons in the western United States. He specializes in minimally invasive joint replacement, advanced arthroscopy and complex reconstruction for all conditions affecting the shoulder and elbow. He serves on multiple national research initiatives, is regularly invited to teach at national conferences and is recognized for his leadership in combining innovation, education and patient-centered outcomes in community-based practice.

Dr. Kassam’s clinical practice is based at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Newport Beach.

The award was formally presented to Dr. Kassam on Oct 17, 2025 at the ASES Annual Meeting held in San Diego.

For more information, visit https://www.hoagorthopedicinstitute.com.